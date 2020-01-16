A 33-year-old Longview man who has been in Gregg County Jail since August on assault indictments faces additional charges of punching a jail employee and spitting on another, according to court records.
Tyson Willis remained in the jail Thursday with bonds set at an additional $20,000 on warrants from the 307th District Court for harassment of a public servant and assault in a public servant, jail records show.
The additional charges stem from a Jan. 9 incident that started after Willis asked a male jail corporal to change the channel of a television in the gym/recreation area on the sixth floor of the South Jail in the county courthouse on East Methvin Street, according to the arrest warrant.
As the corporal stood at the gate to assist him, Willis became agitated, grabbed the corporal by his shirt, pulled him against the gate and hit him in the face, the warrant said. The corporal received a small cut that caused him to bleed.
A female jail worker then approached Willis to try to calm him down, but he spit in her face, the warrant said.
Willis has been jailed since Aug. 5 on $20,000 in bonds after grand jury indictments on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for a parole violation, jail records show.