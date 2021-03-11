A man was arrested and charged with sexual assault the same day he registered in Longview as a sex offender, according to court documents.
Timothy Edmond Mussared, 60, was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
According to court documents, Longview police received a report of a sexual assault Monday, and authorities discovered Mussared is a sex offender who registered earlier that day.
Mussared was interviewed and denied any knowledge of the assault. His son also was interviewed, and court documents indicate he has a relationship with the sex assault victim.
“During this interview, the son of the suspect admitted that his father, Timothy, had sex with the victim without her consent,” the arrest affidavit states. “The son stated that he walked out of the bathroom of the motel room they were staying in and saw his father on top of the victim with his clothes off and her clothes off.”
The woman was saying “get off of me,” the son told police.
Officers spoke with the woman and another woman who was staying in the motel room with the men.
“She stated that at one point she did not want to have sex with the suspect and told (Mussared) this, but her boyfriend told her that he would break up with her if she did not have sex with his father,” court documents said. “In speaking with the victim, detectives learned that the victim is intellectually disabled.”
Mussared is a registered sex offender in Tennessee and Illinois, according to those states' registries. He is listed in Tennessee as "violent against children" for a 2001 charge in Illinois for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
According to the Illinois registry, the victim in the 2001 charge was 17 years old, while Mussared was 40 at that time.
Mussared was arrested by Longview police at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Marshall Avenue.
No court date has been set.