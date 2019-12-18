Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old Longview man Tuesday and charged him with firing shots at a male relative, among other charges, according to a report.
Ladarian Tramain Kenney was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on $44,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; resisting arrest, search and transport; and for local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for delivery of between one-fourth of an ounce and 5 pounds of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport, jail records show.
Kenney's arrest came after sheriff's deputies responded at 3:52 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of FM 2906 to a call about a disturbance involving gunshots, the report said.
The relative told deputies that Kenney fired a gun at him, striking the vehicle where the relative was sitting, the report said. The relative retreated into his home, and Kenney fired shots at it.
Kenney told deputies that he was upset with his relative, fired gunshots until the handgun was empty and threw the gun into the woods, the report said.
While en route in a patrol car to the jail, Kenney hit his head on the partition, causing his head to bleed, the report said. And once in the jail, Kenney pulled away from a deputy and had to be restrained, the report said.