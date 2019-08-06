Longview police arrested a 61-year-old man Monday on charges of chasing a woman and throwing bricks at her, according to a report.
Michael Lafayette Colbert of Longview was being held Tuesday in Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member, jail records show.
Colbert's arrest came after police responded at 12:08 p.m. Monday to a family violence call at his home in the 200 block of Cheryl Street.
When police arrived, they saw Colbert chase the woman around a vehicle with a brick in his hand, the report said. He dropped the brick when he saw the police.
The investigation determined Colbert slapped the woman and that he and the woman threw bricks toward each other's vehicles. Colbert injured the woman after pulling a brick from her hand, the report said.