Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old Longview man Wednesday and charged him with throwing a kitchen chair at his father, hitting him in the leg, according to a report.
Austin Gregory Elliott was being held Thursday on a $7,500 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, with a weapon, jail records show.
Deputies arrested Elliott after responding to a disturbance call at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday to a recreational vehicle park in the 1000 block of West Access Road, the report said.
Elliott’s father said his son became enraged after he confronted the younger man about drinking all the beer, the report said. The father was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview for an injury to his leg.