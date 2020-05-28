Longview police arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday morning and charged him with trying to choke the mother of his three children and threaten her with a gun, according to a report.
Jerome Jackson of Longview was being held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on $11,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Police arrested Jackson at 9:25 a.m. after responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Bostic Drive, the report said. Officers arrived and tried to wave down Jackson, but he drove off in his SUV.
The victim told police Jackson arrived earlier to sit with the children and argued with her because she wanted to borrow his vehicle.
She said he became angry and put his hands around her throat, almost causing her to pass out, the report said. She said he took a pistol out of his SUV and pointed it at her head, but then put it back in the SUV and dragged her into the grass, the report said.
Police saw scratches on the woman’s neck and arrested Jackson when he returned to the apartment. Police also reported they found a plastic bag containing about 0.9 ounces of marijuana in his shorts pocket.