Longview police arrested a 38-year-old man Thursday and charged him with using a knife to attack another man and with pointing a gun at him, according to a report.
Shawn Leray Lindley of Longview was being held Friday in Gregg County Jail on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police responded at 8:38 a.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of North Ninth Street and found a man with cuts to his neck and injuries to his face consistent with being struck with a blunt object, the report said.
The report said the victim was asleep on a couch in the living room, and a woman who had been sleeping on the opposite end of the couch said she woke up hearing the victim asking for help.
The woman told police Lindley pointed a handgun at the victim and struck him near his throat with his other hand, which held a bowie knife, the report said.
Lindley then hit the victim in the face with the end of the knife handle, the report said.
The woman told police she went to the owner of the house, and Lindley approached her and the owner in an aggressive manner before leaving the house, the report said.
Police arrested Lindley at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at Seventh and Sandefur streets.