A Longview man died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in Gregg County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the wreck on Texas 149 two miles southeast of Lakeport, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows Cody Calvin Pairett, 20, was driving southeast on Texas 149 at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions when he lost control of the vehicle, Dark said. The vehicle went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Pairett was pronounced dead at the scene.