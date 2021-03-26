A Longview man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
Allen Martez Anthony, 30, pleaded guilty in June to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison Friday by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.
According to information presented in court, on Oct. 8, 2019, Anthony was stopped along Interstate 20 in Smith County. During the traffic stop, a police canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in Anthony’s vehicle, and a search revealed 1,958 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside the car.
Anthony was indicted by a federal grand jury in December and charged with drug trafficking violations.