A Longview sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for child pornography violations after a joint international investigation.
Charles Orange, 55, was found guilty Sep. 18 on a charge of possession of child pornography. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III sentenced him to 20 years in prison. He will be placed on supervised release following the prison term.
“There is no place for Charles Orange in lawful society,” said acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “He is unapologetic, unrepentant, and unremorseful. Nothing short of incarceration will stop him from engaging in the sexual exploitation of children.”
Ganjei, on behalf of the Eastern District of Texas, thanked the departments assisting in the investigation —Homeland Security Investigations, INTERPOL, Thailand’s DSI, Australia’s AFP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Longview Police Department and other law enforcement agencies from around the world.
According to information presented at trial, the investigation of Orange originated as a lead from INTERPOL’s Operation Blackwrist.
Agents with Homeland Security Investigations Tyler, acting on information provided in the INTERPOL lead, executed a search warrant Dec. 20, 2018, at Orange’s residence in Longview.
A device containing child pornography was found on a dresser next to Orange’s bed. According to the testimony of a forensic analyst, the child porn contained on the device had been accessed and downloaded as recently as the night before the execution of the search warrant.
Analysts testified that Orange’s email address, internet history and IP address connected him to the child exploitation website identified in Operation Blackwrist.
Evidence also showed that the device was used to take photographs of young boys in stores in Longview the day before the execution of the search warrant.
In 2008, Orange was convicted of Indecency with a child and was required to register as a sex offender.
Operation Blackwrist, named after a bracelet worn by one of the victims, was launched by INTERPOL in 2017 following the discovery of material depicting the abuse of 11 boys, all younger than 13. The material— first identified on the dark web — originated from a subscription-based website with almost 63,000 users worldwide.
The website sparked a series of investigations around the world, leading to further arrests in Thailand, Australia, and the United States.