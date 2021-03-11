A Longview man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child over a period of years.
Kevin Wayne Ahart, 21, was sentenced this week by 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles after he pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a child continuous-victim younger than 14. The charge includes two or more acts of sex abuse, including indecency with a child and several counts of aggravated sexual assault.
The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office reported Ahart will be required to serve the 25 years day for day.
According to Longview police, Ahart molested, touched and had sex with a young girl for years and was charged with committing some of the acts between October 2016 and September 2018.
The offense report indicates that the report of sex abuse was made after the child missed school Sept. 23, 2018, and a school counselor expressed concern. Police went to a hotel where the child was living. According to court documents, the child’s mother and Ahart claimed that the child's sister took her without permission.
When police found the sister with the child, the sister explained that she removed the child from the hotel room because her mother “was drunk and acting crazy” and because Ahart had been molesting the child.
The child did not want to discuss the allegations but wrote on two pieces of paper what happened and gave the paper to her sister, who submitted it to police.
“Upon reading the notes on one of the papers it said ‘raped me — told me if I told he would kill me — I was scared,” police said in the report. The child said Ahart had been sexually assaulting her for about five years.
“I was scared for my life. I was scared of dying because he’s just like my father,” the child said in a note to police. She added that her mother had been mentally abusing her since she was 9 and does not believe her when she said she was being molested.
“She calls me worthless and she says thing that tares (sic) me apart ,and I just can't do it anymore,” the child said in the note. “I’m to the point to every time I’m alone I think of suicide.”
The girl told a forensic interviewer that she did not want her mom “thrown in jail,” but she wanted justice for the mental abuse that resulted in her attempting to kill herself. The child said she had tried multiple times to commit suicide.
She told the forensic interviewer that her father also raped her when she was 2 or 3 years old.
Court documents detail many instances of rape, molestation and abuse involving Ahart and some of the child’s extended family members.
According to jail and court records, the mother has not been charged in Gregg County.
Police arrested Ahart Sept. 27 at his home in the 1700 block of Sunbeam Drive. He remained in the Gregg County Jail and was never released.