A Longview man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for assaulting a family member, according to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.

Terry Dwight Turner, 34, was arrested in August on a grand jury indictment for assaulting family/household member previous conviction, strangulation. The incident date was listed in court records as Sept. 17, 2019.

On Wednesday, a jury in Judge Alfonso Charles' 124th District Court found Turner guilty.

Because of Turner’s previous felony convictions, he received the 50-year sentence.

His convictions include drug possession, evading arrest with vehicle, burglary of a habitation, theft and assault causing bodily injury family violence.

“The jury sent a strong message that violence against the family will not be tolerated in Gregg County,” the DA's office sad in a statement.

Recommended for You


Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.