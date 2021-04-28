A Longview man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for assaulting a family member, according to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.
Terry Dwight Turner, 34, was arrested in August on a grand jury indictment for assaulting family/household member previous conviction, strangulation. The incident date was listed in court records as Sept. 17, 2019.
On Wednesday, a jury in Judge Alfonso Charles' 124th District Court found Turner guilty.
Because of Turner’s previous felony convictions, he received the 50-year sentence.
His convictions include drug possession, evading arrest with vehicle, burglary of a habitation, theft and assault causing bodily injury family violence.
“The jury sent a strong message that violence against the family will not be tolerated in Gregg County,” the DA's office sad in a statement.