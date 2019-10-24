A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after assaulting two Longview police officers and "grabbing, clutching, or squeezing" the genitals of one during his arrest.
Jace Martin Laws of Longview was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of assault of a peace officer, according to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office.
Laws' prosecution stems from interactions with police that occurred on or about Sept. 14, 2018, according to a Nov. 29 Gregg County grand jury indictment.
Laws injured Longview police Officer Nathaniel Lemmon by punching him while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, the indictment states. Laws also injured Officer Christopher Byrdsong by striking or kicking him and "scuffling, fighting, grappling, struggling, forcefully resisting, tussling, or wrestling" with the officer while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, according to the indictment.
Laws also injured Byrdsong by "grabbing, clutching, or squeezing" the officer's genitals, the second count of the indictment states.
"A jury of 12 Gregg County citizens heard evidence of how Laws resisted, assaulted and groped an officer's genitals while the officers were attempting to arrest him," the DA's office wrote on Facebook. "Additionally, the jury heard evidence that Laws had two prior felony convictions, one for aggravated robbery and the other for felony theft."
Laws remained Thursday in the Gregg County Jail charged with evading arrest, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle.