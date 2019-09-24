From staff reports
A Longview man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a November 2017 aggravated robbery that left one person dead.
Dekaylen Kaine Daniels, 24, entered a guilty plea Sept. 9 to an aggravated robbery charge. District Judge J. Scott Novy handed down the 18-year sentence Monday.
An indictment filed Dec. 21, 2017, charges Daniels with “discharging a firearm at or in the direction of” another man in a robbery Nov. 1 in the 2200 block of 13th Street. Sandy Brown Jr., 26, of Longview died in the shooting, and another unidentified man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The wounded man had come to Longview to meet with a man about buying a car, but when they arrived at a house looking for the vehicle, “the guy told him his brother must have taken it,” according to police.
When a masked man appeared “out of the shadows and displayed a firearm” demanding money, a gunfight broke out, killing Brown and wounding the other man.
Daniels was jailed March 27, 2018, on an aggravated robbery charge in that incident after having been in the Smith County Jail since March 12. Daniels was released two days later on $25,000 bond.
Separately, Longview SWAT team members arrested Daniels on Oct. 7, 2015, on a Smith County warrant in connection with a gang-related shootout at a Tyler-area truck stop parking lot that left one person dead and three injured.
Daniels was held for about three months before his release from the Smith County Jail on $300,000 bond.
Daniels was never indicted on those charges.