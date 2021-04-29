Authorities have identified and charged a Longview man who turned himself in following a reported shooting and possible hostage situation Wednesday in Gregg County.
Jacob Louis Long, 36, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and assault causes bodily injury family violence.
At about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement received a welfare check call at a residence in the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road in Gregg County. The call was then upgraded to a possible hostage situation, said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb.
Long already had left the area when law enforcement arrived, Tubb said. One person was found with minor, non-life threatening injuries, and a woman and two small children were inside the residence.
Tubb said Long turned himself into authorities at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Courthouse and was taken into custody.
Additional details were unavailable Thursday.