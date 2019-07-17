A Longview man defending himself on a burglary charge will take up his case in earnest today after prosecutors Tuesday brought a witness who told jurors he obtained stolen items he’d pawned from the defendant.
“I got the merchandise from you,” witness Rickie Lynn Williams told Michael Edward Sampson, who was taking his turn with the witness who had identified Sampson in court as the man he’d picked from a photo lineup police had shown him.
Williams also repeatedly said he’d simply copied what Sampson handed him, as they shared a jail cell last spring, to produce a document Sampson kept calling a sworn statement. It says Williams received the stolen goods from “Country” and/or “Cowboy.” The latter is Sampson’s nickname.
Sampson, 46, faces from two to 20 years if convicted of the Sept. 27, 2018, burglary of an apartment at Center and Tyler streets in downtown Longview.
At least one expensive watch, some of lesser value, computers, a diamond ring, a PlayStation, games and other items were stolen from the apartment, which is above the now-empty first floor that was once home to Carlito’s Mexican and Johnny Cace’s Steak and Seafood restaurants.
Sampson is assisted by court-appointed attorney Brandon Winn, but he is trying the patience of 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles who issued guidance throughout Tuesday’s first day of trial.
The judge’s corrections ranged from telling Sampson not to say, “The defense rests,” every time he finished with a witness, to repeatedly urging Sampson to ask a question rather than make statements to witnesses.
“Again, Mr. Sampson. Don’t interrupt when someone is making an objection,” Charles said as the defendant reacted to Assistant District Attorney Monica Strickland’s objection over Sampson telling Longview Detective William Smaltzer the contents of the stolen items list. “Mr. Sampson, you can ask questions. You cannot testify (from the lawyer’s table).”
Sampson’s defense strategy appears to be one of chipping away at critical — and not so critical — elements of the state’s case against him.
Early testimony established that lists of stolen property often do grow, which this one did, as victims discover more things missing in days and weeks after a burglary.
No fingerprints were taken from the apartment after the crime.
“Would you have fingerprinted that?” he asked Property Detective Suzzanne Hardy.
“I would’ve ...,” Hardy replied before Strickland cut her off with an objection to the potential speculation.
“Did you ever go back and fingerprint one of the rooms?” Sampson then asked, to which Hardy replied she got the case two weeks after the crime occurred.
“Do you have some sort of evidence to place me at the scene?” Sampson continued, but he asked another question before her answer, prompting another of many private discussions with all the lawyers at Charles’ bench.
Some among Sampson’s seven-woman, five-man jury (one being an alternate) exchanged grins during some of those sidebar discussions.
And while video of the front of the building showed a man prosecutors say is Sampson inspecting the doors and windows before the burglary, any video of the burglar exiting the building was somehow lost or corrupted, police witnesses said.
The video jurors saw does not show a straight-on face shot of the burglar.
“All you have is a profile,” he told Hardy, who took it as a question and replied, “Correct.”