A 44-year-old Longview man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox of the Eastern District of Texas announced Tuesday.
Correy James Rider was found guilty Nov. 6 of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine and sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
According to information presented in court, police in 2017 got an undercover recording of Rider participating in the sale of meth and a gun at a Longview motel. The following year, Rider and a woman were arrested at a different Longview motel with meth, cocaine base, surveillance equipment, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Further investigation showed Rider and others used various motels and homes in the city to conduct drug deals. He and 11 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2018.