A Longview man was sentenced this past week to nine months in state jail for exposing a child to drugs.
Justin Michael Georgieff, 32, was sentenced Thursday after an August 2019 arrest following a July grand jury indictment on a charge of abandon or endanger child, criminal negligence.
He was taken into custody by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 124th District Court and was being held in the Gregg County Jail.
The grand jury indictment said Georgieff “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence” used drugs in the presence of a child younger than 15 and did not take the child to an emergency infant care provider.
According to court documents, Georgieff pleaded entered the guilty plea to the child endangerment charge and to an April charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance in a plea agreement.
Georgieff was arrested April 20 by Longview police on the possession charge and was held on bonds totaling $11,000. He was released on April 27.