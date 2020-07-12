From staff reports
A Longview man was struck by a vehicle and killed late Saturday as he was trying to cross Loop 281 on foot.
Officers responded at 11:37 p.m. to the 2400 block of West Loop 281 about a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Longview police. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 61-year-old Arthur Walsh, lying in the road.
Walsh was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Walsh had been walking eastbound across Loop 281 not in a crosswalk and had failed to yield the right of way to traffic, according to police.