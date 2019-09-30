A Longview parolee is behind bars after authorities found drugs and a loaded shotgun in his home.
Robert Dewayne Acles Jr., 24, was in the Gregg County Jail on Monday on $68,500 in bonds on drugs and weapons charges. He is on parole for the next six years for a 2012 fatal robbery.
About 7:11 a.m. Friday, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Acles' home at 211 W. College St in Longview.
After detaining Acles, agents found ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, including scales and bags, and a loaded 12-gauge single-shot shotgun.
Acles was charged with manufacture/delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
In 2014, Acles was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in a foiled robbery at Towne Oaks North apartments that left Noah Wood, 17, of Longview dead.