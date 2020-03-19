Longview police arrested a 17-year-old Wednesday and charged her with biting an officer and stealing two shirts and a bra from a store at the Longview Mall, according to a report.
Destiny Ray Johnson of Longview was released Wednesday from the Gregg County Jail on $6,000 in bonds on charges of assault on a peace officer/judge and theft between $100 and $750 in value, jail records show.
Police arrested Johnson after responding at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shoplifting, the report said.
Johnson resisted an officer who tried to detain her, causing them both to fall to the ground, the report said. While on the ground, she tried to wiggle free and injured the officer by biting him on the bicep, the report said.