Police are investigating after a shooting left an 8-year-old with life-threatening injuries Sunday in Longview.
Officers responded at about 2:14 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Whatley Road, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found the child, who was then taken to a local hospital by the Longview Fire Department.
Police said detectives have identified all parties involved in the incident.
More information about the incident could be released as the investigation continues, police said.