Longview police arrested a 41-year-old man Wednesday evening after he lost control of his pickup and crashed into a house, police spokesman Brandon Thornton said.
Christon Deandre Johnson of Longview was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on $86,000 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon and charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and for a traffic ticket, jail records show.
Police arrested Johnson after responding to a crash at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Woodcrest Lane, Thornton said. He said Johnson was driving at a high rate of speed but did not know whether anyone was at home at the time.
He said Johnson was taken to a Longview medical center for his injuries before being booked into jail.