Longview police arrested a man Wednesday on warrants charging him with threatening a woman with a handgun, demanding cash from her, taking her car keys and driving off in her car, according to court records.
Jacoby Terrel Glover, 21, of Longview remained jailed Thursday on $200,000 in bonds on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant for aggravated robbery. He awaited bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Glover's arrest stems from an investigation that started Aug. 17 after a Longview police officer responded to a theft in progress at an apartment in the 700 block of Ethel Street, according to his arrest warrant.
A woman at the apartment told the officer that Glover asked her to babysit his children while he got a haircut. However, she said she couldn't .
Glover got upset, pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash, which she tried to hide by putting money inside her purse, the warrant said. Glover then grabbed her purse, took $115 and her key, put his two children inside her car and drove off, the warrant said.
Police found her car at Broughton Park after she called police to say Glover told her he dropped it off downtown, according to the warrant.
Police arrested Glover at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday at the woman's apartment complex.