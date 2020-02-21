Longview police have arrested two 20-year-old Longview men on warrants linking them to gunshots fired Jan. 6 at homes and cars, court records show.
James Ray Braxton has been held since Jan. 6 on $195,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on two warrants from the 124th District Court for deadly conduct, and warrants from the 188th District Court for manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, jail records show.
He also was being held without bond on two warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation for two previous convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for attempt to commit deadly conduct, discharge firearm.
Samuel Auriel Barron has been held since Thursday in Gregg County Jail on $310,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 124th District Court for deadly conduct, discharge firearm, warrants from the 188th District Court for manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and for manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for affidavits of incarceration and surety for possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
The arrests of both men occurred after Longview police responded at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 6 to homes in the 200 block of Jones Street and the 500 block of West Radio Street about gunshots being fired, the reports said.
Residents on Jones Street reported bullet damage to the house and cars parked outside, and officers collected five spent cartridge casings, according to the court documents.
Officers responded a few blocks away to calls about bullet damage to three vehicles parked outside the Radio Street house, along with bullet damage to the wall of the home. Four people were inside the house during the shooting.
Officers recovered five spent casings there, also, and saw a man driving around the area shortly afterward, the report said.
A witness told police about seeing Braxton drive the car and a passenger, later identified as Barron, hold a rifle that resembled an AK-47 and fire several shots, the report said.
Longview police arrested Barron at 3 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 600 block of Butler Street.