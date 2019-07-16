Longview police arrested a 21-year-old woman Monday suspected of striking a nurse at Longview Regional Medical Center, according to a report.
Mary Elisa Roper of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond from Gregg County Jail on a charge of assault on a public servant, jail records show.
Police arrested Roper after responding to a disturbance call at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the hospital emergency room, the report said. Security guards told police Roper became violent.
A police officer reported seeing Roper using her fist to hit a nurse who was treating her. The nurse reported feeling pain, and police took Roper to jail after emergency room staff cleared her, the report said.