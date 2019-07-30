Longview police arrested a woman Monday night after her husband was stabbed during an argument over a gift of a pair of shoes, according to a report.
Patricia Ann Sutton, 54, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police responded at 11:23 p.m. Monday to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Harmon Drive, the report said.
The husband told police Sutton stabbed him in his left tricep, left shoulder and left collarbone after they argued over a pair of shoes a female co-worker gave him, the report said. The man was bleeding from cuts to his tricep and had scratches on his collarbone and shoulder.
The man said Sutton left the scene. Police arrested Sutton in a car at Harmon Drive and 12th Street.