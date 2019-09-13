Longview police Thursday night arrested a 33-year-old woman charged with stabbing a man in the arm after an argument, according to a report.
Marie Shunrill Anderson of Longview was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for a parole violation from Austin, jail records show.
Police arrested Anderson at 8 p.m. Thursday at Fort Drive and Reel Road after reaching the victim in Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where he was being treated for his stab wound.
The man said he and Anderson argued over him possibly cheating on her, the report said. Anderson ran out of the kitchen and stabbed the man in his left arm after he ran out of the apartment.
Police took Anderson to the hospital after arresting her, the report said.