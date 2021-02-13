Police have arrested a Longview woman in a Friday night shooting death of a 40-year-old Henderson man.
Tolla Michelle McNeely, 40, was held Saturday in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge in the death of Jose Manuel Delarosa. Bond information was not available.
Longview police said McNeely and Delarosa had an argument Friday night inside a vehicle parked in the Triple Creek shopping center on Judson Road, which is home to Posados Mexican Cafe.
During the argument, police believe McNeely shot Delarosa.
Officers responded at 7:13 p.m. for an “unknown problem call for service” and found Delarosa with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The shooting comes after separate fatal shooting incidents this past Sunday and Feb. 1.
At about 2:19 a.m. this past Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Rashad McCray, 27, of Longview, dead.
On Feb. 1, officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue. The victim, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or to go greggcountycrimestoppers.org .