The Longview Police Department and Chief Mike Bishop have been recognized as a best practices agency by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
The recognition was announced this week on Facebook.
The Law Enforcement Recognition Program is a voluntary process for police agencies in Texas in which the agencies prove compliant with 166 Texas law enforcement best practices.
According to the Texas Police Chiefs Association, the best practices were developed by Texas law enforcement professionals for “efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual’s rights.”
More than 100 Texas law enforcement agencies have been recognized, including Longview, Kilgore and Henderson police departments.