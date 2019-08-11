Longview police Sunday identified a man arrested Saturday after officers say he set fire to a home in the 200 block of East Birdsong Street during a standoff with a SWAT unit.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan set bond at $50,000 on Cesar Lopez Santamaria, 32, of Longview after his arrest on a second-degree felony charge of arson.
According to an arrest affidavit, police learned en route to the home on a “mental subject” call that a man was cutting himself and breaking windows at the home. Police said earlier that Santamaria is the adult son of the resident.
Officers established a perimeter at the home while a SWAT unit arrived. Negotiations with Santamaria inside ensued, and police had the gas shut off after smelling “a strong odor of natural flammable gas,” the affidavit said.
Santamaria was spotted with a gasoline can before flames broke out, engulfing a front room. Police arrested Santamaria and took him to an emergency room where he was medically cleared and taken to jail.
Santamaria remained jailed Sunday. He also was held on a $3,500 bond forfeiture warrant on a previous driving while intoxicated charge.