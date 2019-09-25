Police have identified two Longview men who got away after a traffic stop during which an officer fired on a vehicle he said was being driven toward him.
Police are looking for Javier David Chanchola-Vargas, 29, and Jesus Salaiz, 28, after they fled the scene of a Sunday traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sunset Inn in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue in Longview.
According to police, the shooting occurred after two people exited the vehicle and a man inside began to drive away. The officer gave commands for the driver to stop, but he ignored them and kept driving toward the officer, who fired.
The driver got away in the car, and one of the two people who had exited the car got away on foot.
Police have found the car but are still looking for Canchola-Vargas and Salaiz.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.