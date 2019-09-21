Longview police on Saturday identified Barbara A. Cruea, 74, of Longview as the motorist who died after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of West Loop 281.
Lopngview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said police determined Cruea left a private drive on the south side of the loop, drove across three lanes of traffic to try to enter a left-turn lane before going into the path of a car driven by Jonathan Mitchell, 31, of Longview. Mitchell was driving east in the inside lane.
Cruea was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Brian said. Mitchell was not injured.