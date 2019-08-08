Longview police said Victor Velasquez, 28, and a 1-year-old child passenger in the same car died after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the 5300 block of West Loop 281 near Birdsong Street.
Velasquez was in the front seat in a car driven by Jenny Ledesma Resendiz, who was taken with serious injuries to a Longview hospital, police reported. A 2-year-old child who was in the car was taken to a local hospital and flown with serious injuries to a Dallas hospital.
The crash occurred after a truck headed northwest on the loop swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that made a right turn off Birdsong Street onto the loop, according to police. The truck then struck Resendiz's car, which was headed south in the turn lane on the loop, preparing to turn east onto Birdsong.
Resendiz's car then struck another car.
Police officers are trying to identify the vehicle that turned onto the loop from Birdsong but did not stop. Anyone with information about the crash is being urged to call Officer Rodney Smith at the police department at (903) 237-1188.