Police on Thursday identified a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Fourth Street in Longview and later died as a 35-year-old man from Guatemala.
Miguel Angel Saquic Tol was taken to a local hospital after the crash where he died from his injuries, according to Longview police.
Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. Monday to the crash involving a pickup and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Fourth Street, police said. The 1900 block of Fourth Street is near LeDuke Boulevard.
Police said the pickup struck a pedestrian who was standing in the road.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.