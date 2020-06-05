Longview police are investigating two home burglaries that occurred Thursday in the 200 block of Harrison Street and have increased patrols in the area, according to a Facebook post.
The victims were both older women. Anyone with knowledge of the burglaries should contact police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .
Police advise residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked at all times. They also recommend knowing who is knocking before unlocking doors and to call 911 if someone acts suspicious around their homes.