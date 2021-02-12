Longview police say a man was found dead Friday night inside a vehicle at a Judson Road shopping center.
At 7:13 p.m., officers responded to 110 Triple Creek — the Posados Mexican Cafe shopping center — for a call for service. Police said officers found the man dead with a gunshot wound sitting inside a vehicle.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police did not release the man's name pending family notification.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199. Residents can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.