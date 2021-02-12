Longview police are investigating an animal cruelty case after six dead puppies were found frozen at a residence.
At about 9:20 a.m. Friday, Longview police and animal control officers responded to the 700 block of Oakdale Avenue.
The dogs were about 5 weeks old, police said in a statement. They were found frozen and locked in a wire crate.
Two adult dogs, one male and one female, were found and taken to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.
“Animal cruelty charges are being filed on the owner of the animals with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office,” police said in a statement. “An arrest was not made at this time due to pending necropsy results.”
Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.
“This is a reminder that temperatures will be brutally freezing this week,” police said. “Animals do not need to suffer in the cold. If at all possible, bring your animals inside your house where it is warm.”