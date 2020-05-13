Police are investigating after a shooting they say “appears” to have happened at Broughton Park in Longview.
Officers at 3:50 p.m. responded to a local hospital about a shooting victim who arrived by private vehicle, Longview police said in a statement. The victim had injuries described as not life threatening.
Police are asking residents to stay away from the park while they investigate and say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.