Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting death in Longview.
At about 6:43 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 15th and Young streets.
“Officers located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said on Facebook. “Longview Police Detectives are actively working this case as a homicide.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or 903-237-1157.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
The death could be classified as the city's 10th homicide of the year.