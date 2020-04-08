Longview police arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday and charged him with shaking a child 14 or younger, causing the boy to have brain injuries and rib fractures, according to a report.
Isaac Loyd Parker of Longview was released Monday from the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 bond on a charge of injury to a child, jail records show.
Police arrested Parker two weeks after responding March 24 to an emergency medical services call in the 1900 block of South Green Street. Parker was feeding the child, who began to cough, stopped breathing and went limp, his arrest warrant said.
The child initially was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview then airlifted to a Dallas medical center.
Medical staff at Christus told police the child had brain bleeds and bruising to his forehead, the report said. After the child was taken to Dallas, the officer learned the boy had brain injuries, retinal hemorrhages and broken ribs.
Parker had told police he bumped the child's head into a wall two weeks earlier but admitted during a follow-up interview March 27 that he shook the boy for a minute at 3 a.m. March 24, the report said.