Longview police have arrested a 35-year-old Kilgore man on a warrant charging him with pulling the trigger on an unloaded pistol at a woman after assaulting her, according to police.
Benji Lee Colbert, 35, of Kilgore was held Thursday on $175,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and charges of assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction if at trial and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, jail records show.
Police arrested Colbert almost a month after responding to a call June 6 about an assault at an apartment in the 1200 block of Fourth Street, according to the arrest warrant.
The victim told police that Colbert assaulted her from 10 p.m. June 5 through the early morning the next day, the report said. She said he slapped her, punched her several times, bit her and threw her into a table, breaking the table and her cellphone.
The woman said Colbert displayed a pistol, threatened to shoot her with it, pointed the gun at her head while she was using the restroom and pulled the trigger, the report said. However, the pistol was not loaded and did not fire.
Colbert also threatened the woman with an AK-47 and said he would kill her, according to the report. The woman said she tried to leave several times but Colbert threatened to kill her if she did so.
The woman escaped and called police, who found the pistol inside her apartment, along with the cellphone and table that had been broken.
The woman had a bite mark on her forearm and bruises on her arm and face, the report said.
She told police Colbert was driving near her family's home. Police arrested him Monday in the 600 block of Timberline Drive.