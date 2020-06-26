Using video footage and a thumb print, Longview police have named a suspect wanted in connection with a Feb. 29 fatal shooting on South Mobberly Avenue.
A complaint filed by 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles identifies Aaron Williams as the suspect in the murder of Joseph Pierre Brice, who was shot several times in the head. The complaint was stamped April 28 but was not made available to the public until Friday at the courthouse.
The complaint said video footage and a right thumb print on the inside of a front door frame of a business in the 1700 block of South Mobberly Avenue linked Williams to the death. Video surveillance showed Brice letting Williams inside.
The video surveillance also showed Williams initiating a transaction at the register, producing a firearm from his right side, firing at Brice's head and leaving the location.
"Further view of the video confirmed that the defendant touched the door with his right thumb in the same location that the print was located," the complaint stated. It said the officer investigating the homicide determined Williams had been arrested numerous times in Louisiana, and a recent mug shot of Williams matched the person seen in the video surveillance.
Longview police responded at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 29 regarding a shooting and found Brice dead, with multiple gunshots to his head, according to the complaint. Police did not release Brice's name at the time.
About two hours after police responded that day, more than 40 people gathered for a prayer circle. The Rev. Rayford Ingram of the Springfield CME Church of Tatum led a prayer and referred to Brice by his nickname, "Jo Jo."