A recent day of deadly crashes involving motorcycles was a catalyst in starting a planned Longview Police Department traffic operation.
Police Chief Anthony Boone announced at Thursday’s City Council meeting the launch of Operation: Pump the Brakes, an effort to make the city’s roads safer by focusing enforcement on speeding, racing and red-light violations.
“What we will do is have extra enforcement out there,” Boone said while introducing the initiative.
The long-term Operation: Pump the Breaks began this week and focuses on Loop 281 and surrounding areas. Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the operation also targets roads such as Eastman Road, Gilmer Road, Hawkins Parkway, McCann Road and U.S. 80.
Police on April 30 reported two fatal crashes involving motorcycles in the city.
At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 1300 block of West Loop 281. Police later reported Aaron Charter was killed in the crash after apparently driving a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” when he was hit by an SUV making a U-turn.
At about 7 p.m. that day, police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on North Eastman Road at Hawkins Parkway. Tony Wise was driving a motorcycle headed north on Eastman Road when an SUV turned in front of him, police said.
Thornton said Friday that while the enforcement operation had been in the works, the recent fatal crashes brought its importance to the forefront.
Officers from different divisions will take part in Operation: Pump the Breaks, and all department resources are being utilized, he said. The department is focusing on areas in which the department has received complaints and where officers have seen several vehicle crashes.
"Our goal is not to increase revenue — that's not what this is about. But this is to reduce social harms, and crashes are definitely social harms," Boone said at the council meeting as he also encouraged drivers to slow down and to watch traffic signals. "Sometimes sitting through a light and waiting 90 seconds is much, much better than the consequences of a crash."
The program will be evaluated monthly, and it has no set end date.