A 54-year-old Longview man who was struck by a truck Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries, Longview police officer Brandon Thornton said.
Thornton identified the pedestrian as John Arthur Acles Jr. and said, "We still have no suspects."
Officers responded at about 2:48 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Acles, lying in the road. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police said he was struck by a dark-blue, almost black Ford F-150 or F-250 that was headed north on Estes Parkway and that might have damage to the front right part of the pickup.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.