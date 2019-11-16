Two Longview residents have been arrested after Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies found a steroid lab and 40 kilos of the drug worth about $150,000 while responding to a shots fired call.
Sammie Leslie Vail, 38, and Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, were arrested Friday, said Harrison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher.
Sammie Vail is charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams, unlawful carrying of a handgun license holder, public intoxication and interfering with public duties. He was held Saturday in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $505,000.
Ashley Vail is charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams, resisting arrest search or transport, disorderly conduct and interfering with public duties. She was held Saturday in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $505,000.
Harrison County deputies responded around 7 a.m. Friday to the 5800 block of Lansing Loop road in reference to shots fired inside a home, Fletcher said.
When deputies arrived, Fletcher said they were met with resistance and were told they couldn't come onto the property.
"While checking for injured persons inside the residence, a room containing a Lab to manufacture steroids was located," Fletcher said.
Deputies notified the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fletcher said, and about 40 kilos of steroid powder was found.