A resident of the Colonial Village retirement community has been transferred to Medical City Plano after being treated at a local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation from a fire Thursday afternoon.
The resident was inside an upstairs apartment unit when Longview firefighters responded at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Colonial at 2910 N. Eastman Road, Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
Firefighters brought the small fire under control quickly with minimal damage to the apartment, May said. No other injuries were reported.