Diana resident Ronnie Rhodes said he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in December from Texas A&M-Texarkana.
And while he has a part-time job delivering restaurant meals for Waitr, Rhodes said he wants to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“I was inspired by some of my professors and teachers that I had through high school and college,” Rhodes said Thursday as he used a laptop to fill out an application with the Longview Police Department.
Rhodes was among many job seekers who attended the city of Longview’s first public safety job fair at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Job seekers met with recruiters from the police and fire departments and public safety communications — the dispatch center for the police and fire departments.
“It’s good to get that face-to-face (contact) with people,” Longview police Sgt. Kendric Montgomery said. “We are constantly recruiting qualified applicants.”
Montgomery said the need for the job fair exists because the hiring process can take three to four months. It starts with an online application and ends with an interview with the police chief.
The police department has five or six openings for officers in a department authorized for 175 sworn officers, Montgomery said. He said starting pay is $53,990 per year.
Starting pay is $39,243 a year for a fire apprentice 1, according to information supplied by Longview Fire Capt. Shayne Rust. He said the department sends newly hired apprentices to three months of training in the fire academy, three months as emergency medical technicians and 18 months in paramedics school.
The fire department, which has about 180 employees, staffed the event to recruit for future openings, Battalion Chief Brian Jones said. The department is fully staffed now.
James Cambest, a Longview resident who works in construction, said he applied Thursday to work for the fire department, even though he said his EMT certification has expired.
“I enjoy medical calls and security and safety,” Cambest said.
Public safety communications has 24 full-time employees and four part-time staffers and has four to five openings, Communications Training Coordinator Kimberly Baldwin said. Starting pay is $16.40 per hour.
Baldwin said dispatcher jobs require such skills as quick thinking and multitasking.
Jamay Talbot of Lakeport said she attended because she was looking for a job that pays more and offers better benefits. She said she brought her cousin, Danyell Dunn, who recently moved to the area from Arlington and applied at the job fair to become a dispatcher.