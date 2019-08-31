From staff reports
National Night Out is entering its 29th year in Longview, and Longview-area law enforcement officials will try to promote the Oct. 1 event with a kickoff party from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd.
The kickoff party will provide opportunities to learn about the effectiveness of neighborhood watch groups, sign up to promote a block party during National Night Out and meet with Longview police and Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies. Child and adults alike may look at police cruisers, a SWAT vehicle, fire engines and helicopters at the kickoff party.
Parents will be able to obtain identification for their children. Vendors and booths will be available, and hamburgers and hot dogs will be served to the first 300 people who attend.
Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan and other officials will speak during the event, Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said.
“It will be pretty much the same” as in 2018, Brian said. She said she expects the number of block parties during National Night Out to exceed the estimated 130 that took place in Longview in 2018.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brian said.