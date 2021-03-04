Members of the Longview Police Department Tactical and Negotiation Team assisted Wednesday in Henderson after an armed man barricaded himself in a motel room.
Brandon Isaac Harris, 45, was arrested on two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 and driving while license invalid. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
Harris was held Thursday in the Rusk County Jail on bonds totaling $211,000.
At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Henderson police received a call regarding an unwanted guest from management of the Woodlawn Hills Motel, 1204 U.S. 79 North.
Henderson Police Department Capt. James Dukes said after officers arrived, they made contact with an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside a room.
Dukes added that Harris was unwilling to communicate with officers.
The Longview Police Department Tactical and Negotiation Team assisted Henderson police, and Harris was taken into custody at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
“We would like to thank each department for their assistance in this situation,” Dukes said.
Dukes said assisting the Kilgore Police Department, Rusk County District Attorney’s Office and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest.